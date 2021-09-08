9/8 KVCR Midday News: Unemployment Benefits End This Week for Thousands of Californians, iBuyers Stake Claim in Real Estate Market, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



A number of unemployment benefits ended this week for thousands of Californians, including an additional $300 a week and benefits for gig workers

Instant buyers, or iBuyers, stake a claim in the real estate market.

A second record fire season in a row is upon us and Cal Fire is urging Californians to stay vigilant.

The recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom stems from key events last November, including Newsom’s dining out with friends at French Laundry restaurant.