9/8 KVCR Midday News: Unemployment Benefits End This Week for Thousands of Californians, iBuyers Stake Claim in Real Estate Market, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A number of unemployment benefits ended this week for thousands of Californians, including an additional $300 a week and benefits for gig workers
- Instant buyers, or iBuyers, stake a claim in the real estate market.
- A second record fire season in a row is upon us and Cal Fire is urging Californians to stay vigilant.
- The recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom stems from key events last November, including Newsom’s dining out with friends at French Laundry restaurant.