2/9/22 - UCR Astrophysicist Dr. Stephen Kane Discusses the Webb Telescope

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with UC Riverside Astrophysicist, Stephen Kane. He shares how he and his colleagues are using the James Webb Space Telescope to study Venus, and how the answers they find could ultimately help protect Earth.

To learn more, visit https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/01/11/how-webb-telescope-could-ultimately-help-protect-earth

More information about the James Webb Space Telescope is online at jwst.nasa.gov

