11/17/21 - Dr. Kiana Aran Discusses the CRISPR-Chip and Inspiring Women in Science

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Kiana Aran, who was just named the winner of the 2021 Nature Research Awards for Inspiring Women in Science in the Scientific Achievement category. Dr. Aran is an Associate Professor at Keck Graduate Institute – a member of the Claremont Colleges. She is also the Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer for Cardea Bio. Dr. Aran talks about fusing biology with technology to design biosensors for early disease diagnosis and shares the importance of inspiring other women to pursue leadership roles in science.

For more information about today's topic, visit cardeabio.com