10/20/2021 - Caroline Savello Discusses Testing And Vaccinations In California
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Caroline Savello, Chief Commercial Officer for Color, a Bay Area based company partnering with the state of California to facilitate testing and vaccinations. She talks about reaching into communities where testing and vaccination rates are low and creating easy access and availability for testing and shots.
To learn more about Color, visit their website:
https://www.color.com/