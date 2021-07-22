© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

7/21/21 - Ivan Rosenberg Discusses The Uniquely Abled Project

Published July 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM PDT
On today's Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Ivan Rosenberg, Founder and President of The Uniquely Abled Project, a program focused on creating career opportunities for the uniquely abled. Dr. Rosenberg discusses how the project matches employers and careers with the right workers and prepares both to ensure a high success rate. Enrollment for this program is now available at San Bernardino Valley College.

For more information about The Uniquely Abled Project, visit uniquelyabledproject.org

For program information at San Bernardino Valley College, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/academic-career-programs/specialized-programs/cte-transitions/job-developer-project/machinist.php

Local news
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
