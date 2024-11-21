Moreno Valley approves sprawling development

The Aquabella development will be a mixed-use village near the center of the city and will include 15-thousand apartments. The plans also contain thousands of square feet for commercial and retail use, a hotel, and a lake.

Supporters of the project… like Council Member Ed Delgado… say it will modernize the city.

“It’s a good project and it's going to bring Moreno Valley to a different level," said Delgado.

Meanwhile, opponents say that a project of this scale should guarantee work for locals. They asked the council to vote no unless an agreement could be made with the developer… T/CAL Realty. The project is expected to be completed by 2040.

