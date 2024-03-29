Attorneys for Rob Adams family say he was unarmed when he was shot by a San Bernardino police officer

Attorneys for the family of a man killed by a San Bernardino police officer in 2022 say he was not armed when he was shot. KVCR’s Madison Aument reports.

Rob Adams was shot by Officer Michael Yuen as Adams tried to run from him and his partner Imran Ahmed. Both officers arrived to the scene in an unmarked car.

Attorneys for the city of San Bernardino alleged Adams had a gun. But a video recreation of the shooting paid for by Adams’ family attorneys, including known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, showed Adams threw his gun onto a nearby roof before Yuen fired six shots.

Brad Gage, one of the family’s attorneys, says the recreation confirms the shooting was not justified.

“They tried to claim that Rob still had a gun in his hand at the time that he was shot. But we can demonstrate from the video and recreation, that's just simply untrue," said Gage.

Last month, San Bernardino settled with Adams’ family for 4 million dollars. Adams’ mother Tamika King says the money doesn’t matter.

“No money in the world can bring our son back.," said King.

King says now she wants the San Bernardino District Attorney to bring criminal charges against the officers.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney's office confirmed the shooting is still under review.

