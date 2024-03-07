Chino Valley School Board passes new notification policy

Critics of a new parental notification policy in the Chino Valley School district worry it allows the school officials to continue to out transgender students to their parents. The school board passed the policy last night

Last fall, the district’s controversial transgender notification policy was put on hold when a court said it could not be enforced while a lawsuit proceeds.

That policy required schools to notify parents if their child wanted to change their name or pronouns or use a different bathroom.

Kristi Hirst, who’s with Our Schools USA and opposes transgender notification by schools, says Chino’s new rule is, in effect, the old policy with semantic changes.

“This policy looks like a clear attempt to survive the legal scrutiny of being obviously discriminatory," said Hirst.

The new policy doesn’t mention gender or bathrooms. But it requires parents to be notified, for example, if their child wants to change their school records or join a sports team.

Meanwhile, supporters say it will help parents be more involved in their childrens’ lives.

