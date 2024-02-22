Cal/OSHA cites San Bernardino Amazon warehouse for unsafe working conditions

Cal/OSHA cited Amazon for endangering workers in more than 100-degree temperatures.

The citations say the company did not provide enough shade or water for employees working on outdoor ramps.

“We were experiencing a lot of heat related illnesses, a lot of us were feeling really fatigued. We're literally in the direct sunlight all day long," said Regina Hermann, who is one of the workers that helped file the complaints to Cal/OSHA.

Hermann says she hopes this leads to changes at KSBD.

Amazon incurred more than 14-thousand dollars in fees for the citations.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Amazon said in an email that it’s appealing them.

Cal/OSHA did not respond to requests for comment.