© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cal/OSHA cites San Bernardino Amazon warehouse for unsafe working conditions

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:51 PM PST

The state agency responsible for protecting worker health and safety has cited a San Bernardino Amazon warehouse for unsafe working conditions.

Cal/OSHA cited Amazon for endangering workers in more than 100-degree temperatures.

The citations say the company did not provide enough shade or water for employees working on outdoor ramps.

“We were experiencing a lot of heat related illnesses, a lot of us were feeling really fatigued. We're literally in the direct sunlight all day long," said Regina Hermann, who is one of the workers that helped file the complaints to Cal/OSHA.

Hermann says she hopes this leads to changes at KSBD.

Amazon incurred more than 14-thousand dollars in fees for the citations.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Amazon said in an email that it’s appealing them.

Cal/OSHA did not respond to requests for comment.
News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument