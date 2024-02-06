© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Heavy rains continue in Inland Empire, even as atmospheric river moves on

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:39 PM PST
National Weather Service San Diego

The atmospheric river has moved toward Baja California but rain continues to drench the Inland Empire. Weather forecasters say the rain will continue through Friday.

Brandt Maxwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said now that the atmospheric river has moved there will be some breaks in the rain.

“We'll have periods of heavy rain that might last maybe half an hour to an hour, followed by a little break in the activity and then more rain coming out later on," said Maxwell.

San Bernardino mountain areas will continue to get snow as low as 4000 feet.

Flash flooding remains a concern throughout the region. A driver in Moreno Valley was killed Tuesday after being swept away in a flood channel after a collision. Local officials are warning residents not to cross road closures and to turn around at flooded roadways.
News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument