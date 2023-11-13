Temecula school board could pick new superintendent

MADISON AUMENT: The board didn’t give a reason for firing the superintendent... And they gave very little notice on this morning’s closed session to pick a new one. Steven Schwartz is a member of the board’s minority.

STEVEN SCHWARTZ: “For the sake of transparency… having a meeting at 9:30 in the morning on a school day, prohibits teachers from coming, prohibits many parents from coming, prohibits community members who work from coming.”

AUMENT: People like Melanie Beaussart, whose children attend Temecula Valley schools, were frustrated by the secrecy around the hiring process. She waited outside the boardroom with a small group.

MELANIE BEAUSSART: “This is a stakeout. We're doing a stakeout of who comes and who goes from this door.”

AUMENT: The conservative majority voted to spend some 50-thousand dollars on a firm to find a new superintendent. The board is expected to discuss the superintendent position again during closed session at tomorrow’s regular meeting. For KVCR News, I’m Madison Aument in Temecula.