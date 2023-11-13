© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Temecula school board could pick new superintendent

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM PST
Interim Superintendent Kimberly Velez and Temecula Valley School Board President Joseph Komrosky at Monday's special board meeting.
Madison Aument
Interim Superintendent Kimberly Velez and Temecula Valley School Board President Joseph Komrosky at Monday's special board meeting.

MADISON AUMENT: The board didn’t give a reason for firing the superintendent... And they gave very little notice on this morning’s closed session to pick a new one. Steven Schwartz is a member of the board’s minority.

STEVEN SCHWARTZ: “For the sake of transparency… having a meeting at 9:30 in the morning on a school day, prohibits teachers from coming, prohibits many parents from coming, prohibits community members who work from coming.”

AUMENT: People like Melanie Beaussart, whose children attend Temecula Valley schools, were frustrated by the secrecy around the hiring process. She waited outside the boardroom with a small group.

MELANIE BEAUSSART: “This is a stakeout. We're doing a stakeout of who comes and who goes from this door.”

AUMENT: The conservative majority voted to spend some 50-thousand dollars on a firm to find a new superintendent. The board is expected to discuss the superintendent position again during closed session at tomorrow’s regular meeting. For KVCR News, I’m Madison Aument in Temecula.
