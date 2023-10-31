Highland Fire Burns More than 2200 Acres in Riverside County

Follow along for updates on the Highland Fire.

CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department Updates

ORIGINAL POST: 10/31/23 1:34 p.m.

A wildfire in the Aguanga community of Riverside County broke out Monday afternoon at around 1 p.m. Roughly 1000 residential structures are being threatened by the blaze and some 4000 people are under evacuation orders.

An evacuation center is open at Great Oaks High School, 32555 Deer Hollow Way, Temecula. The fire has burned 2200 acres and is not contained. County officials say Santa Ana winds and rugged terrain are making the fire more difficult to contain.

Residents who need assistance evacuating livestock can call Riverside County Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.

Officials are also encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alerts at https://rivcoready.org/alert-rivco.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information comes in.