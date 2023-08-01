Rep. Pete Aguilar, Local VA Officials Encourage Veterans to Apply for PACT Act Benefits

Rep. Pete Aguilar was at the American Legion Post 421 in Highland Tuesday morning to encourage local veterans to apply for benefits from the PACT Act. The act, that was passed last July, expands healthcare for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances like burn pits and agent orange during their military service.

“The benefits offered could mean early detection of life threatening illnesses, better access to at home care, and expedited compensation for the sacrifices veterans have made,” Aguilar said.

Several new conditions were added to a list of presumptive conditions. That means Veterans Affairs assumes an illness was caused by military service and veterans do not have to prove the connection.

According to Emmett O'Meara, who is the director of the Los Angeles VA office, applications are being processed in an average of 130 days.

“However, for veterans who have a terminal illness or are homeless, [have] severe financial hardship, former POW, Medal of Honor, we prioritize those claims by expediting them and getting them to the front of the line. So they don't have to wait,” said O’Meara.

The last day to apply for PACT Act back pay is Aug. 9. Those who need more time to apply can also submit an intent to file by Aug. 9. Eligible veterans can apply at va.gov, through a Veteran Service Officer at a local American Legion or by calling 1-800-827-1000.