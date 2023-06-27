© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Temecula School Board to Discuss Textbooks at Tonight's Meeting

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM PDT
Cars driving through the City of Temecula.
Pray It No Photography
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Cars driving through the City of Temecula.

According to the Temecula teachers union, board members Allison Barclay and Jen Wiersma met recently with a subcommittee of teachers and administrators to review textbooks.

Wiersma is one of three board members elected last year all backed by a conservative Christian PAC.

She and the teachers each support different curriculum.

According to the teachers union, Wiersma’s choice does not meet California standards.

It’s not clear what Barclay backs and neither she nor Wiersma responded to requests for comment.

The board will not vote tonight.

That pushes a decision to July, the last meeting before the new school year.

The district could face a significant fine under state law if it doesn’t have textbooks.

Also tonight, the board will discuss a policy change…proposed by Wiersma…about curriculum with “obscene material”.

Madison Aument
