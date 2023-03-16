© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

San Bernardino County Begins to Assess Damage Caused By Snowstorm

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 16, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT
san_bernardino_county.png

The weight of the snow from the blizzard in the San Bernardino Mountains caused many roofs, garages and decks to collapse. As the snow melts, it’s begun to cause water damage to homes and businesses.

Thomas Strong, who’s a Fire Marshall for San Bernardino County, heads the team assessing damage. He says the snow has made it difficult to see what’s happened.

“Normally, we go around and we do the surveys by driving down the neighborhoods and looking for the damage such as in a vegetation, or a wild land fire. Unfortunately, with the amount of snow that the mountains received, we were not able to drive through and do the normal process,” said Strong.

Snow has blocked the roads and made it hard to see what’s damaged beneath it.

The county fire department has created an online form for residents and business owners to report damage.

In the nearly two weeks since it was posted, more than 800 people have responded. Strong’s team then investigates the claims.

Strong estimates it’ll take weeks for the county to understand the extent of the damage.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors waived permit fees up to $5000 for mountain residents to rebuild.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument