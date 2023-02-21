Air Quality Advisory in Effect for Desert Areas

Both agencies have issued advisories ahead of a forecasted high-wind event over the desert portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Windblown dust and increased levels of PM10 particles are anticipated. PM10 particles are common air pollutants found in dust and smoke. The anticipated PM10 levels are unhealthy for children and seniors, people with respiratory illnesses, and heart and lung diseases. Adults who are active outdoors may also be affected by poor air quality.

Those in Inland Empire desert areas should keep windows and doors closed, run air conditioners and air purifiers if available, avoid using whole-house fans, and avoid vigorous outdoor exercise.

The advisory is in effect until Wednesday at 1pm.