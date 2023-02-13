© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Southern California Edison Sued by City of Hemet

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM PST
FcAa1FAakAAunm5.jpg
CAL FIRE / Riverside County Fire Department
/
Twitter
A photo of the Fairview Fire that broke out on the southern end of Hemet on Sept. 5, 2022.

Hemet claims that SoCal Edison equipment ignited the fire. Southern California News Group reports that Hemet’s lawsuit claims the utility did not manage its electrical power lines and failed to keep its landscape trimmed.

A SoCal Edison spokesperson says the utility is reviewing the city’s action and will respond through legal channels.

The Fairview Fire erupted on Sept. 5 near Hemet and burned more than 44 square miles. Nearly 3 dozen homes and structures were destroyed or damaged. Two people were killed. One civilian and two firefighters were injured.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument