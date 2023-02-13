Southern California Edison Sued by City of Hemet

Hemet claims that SoCal Edison equipment ignited the fire. Southern California News Group reports that Hemet’s lawsuit claims the utility did not manage its electrical power lines and failed to keep its landscape trimmed.

A SoCal Edison spokesperson says the utility is reviewing the city’s action and will respond through legal channels.

The Fairview Fire erupted on Sept. 5 near Hemet and burned more than 44 square miles. Nearly 3 dozen homes and structures were destroyed or damaged. Two people were killed. One civilian and two firefighters were injured.