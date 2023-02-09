Multi-agency Investigation Leads to Charges in Apple Crime Spree

Authorities announced Thursday February 9th charges against a group of thieves that ran a statewide organized retail theft operation.

The arrests were part of an investigation that included the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Theft Crimes Task Force, the FBI and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Since August, a group of thieves have struck 11 Apple Stores across California including those in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The thieves held back employees and customers while stealing items like phones and tablets. Losses have been estimated to be $1 million.

