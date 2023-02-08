LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA Scoring Record

LeBron James sits in a category by himself, as celebrities and thousands of fans packed Crypto.com Arena to watch James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points.

Many analysts and fans had hoped James would break the record with the famous "Kareem skyhook shot" that James was seen practicing before the game.

However, James would go on to make a 14-foot fadeaway jump shot with 10 seconds left in the third quarter, to move himself into first place and solidify his status as one of the greatest players ever.

A record that has stood the test of time since 1984, James had the honor of doing it in front of Kareem himself and his family and friends that came to support him.

A tribute would follow midgame, where James got the chance to stand at center court and give a heartfelt speech about how much the moment meant to him and how he never thought he would achieve this type of accomplishment throughout his career.

To capture the moment in all it's glory, the Lakers organization credentialed over 200 media members on Tuesday night that swarmed the court when James made history.

Though the night was dedicated to LeBron, the Lakers would go on to lose by 3 points in what has been a disappointing season for the franchise thus far.

On Thursday, the team will look to redirect their attention and get back in the win column when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks.