© 2023 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Oklahoma City Thunder
News
LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA Scoring Record
Dean Anagnostopoulos
LeBron James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. KVCR's Dean Anagnostopoulos has more on the historic occasion.
Listen
•
1:34