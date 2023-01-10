© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Woman dies on Mt. Baldy

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:33 PM PST
On Sunday, Fontana’s San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station responded to a message that someone had fallen down the Baldy Bowl on Mt. Baldy. A sheriff’s patrol helicopter responded to the scene and located the hiker.

The hiker, whose identity has not been released, slid roughly 500 to 700 feet down the icy Baldy Bowl. Other hikers tried to assist the injured hiker. The helicopter hoisted down a medic to assess the hiker’s injuries. Due to substantial injuries, the medic requested air transport for the injured hiker.

The hiker succumbed to her injuries on Mt. Baldy. Air Rescue waited for the weather to clear to complete the hoist.

In the past two weeks, two hikers have slid on ice on Mt. Baldy and died from their injuries. Fall victims are common on Mt. Baldy during the winter season. Experts encourage hikers to come prepared and hike responsibly in dangerous winter conditions.

