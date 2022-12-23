© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Flavored tobacco products to be removed from California shelves

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM PST
Congress is trying to crack down on teenagers and young adults using tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
Fruit and mint-flavored tobacco products are now banned in California.

California store owners are now required to remove all fruity, minty and candy-flavored tobacco from shelves. The ban on flavored-tobacco was initially signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in August 2020 — but a 2 year battle by the tobacco industry delayed the statewide ban.

The 2020 law was meant to take effect in 2021 as an attempt to safeguard children and teens from using flavored tobacco.

The tobacco industry responded to the ban with a referendum campaign to block the new law. In November, Californians voted overwhelmingly to uphold the 2020 ban on flavored tobacco.

