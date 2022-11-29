The University of California reaches tentative agreement with postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers

© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 29, 2022 at 2:02 PM PST
15 days into the strike the UAW and the UC have agreed to up to 29 percent pay increases for academic researchers and post-doctoral scholars that will go into effect next year. The tentative agreement also includes childcare subsidies, free transit passes, parental and family leave and better job security.

Still, the strike continues as student researchers and academic student employees bargain for better pay and working conditions. Post-docs and academic researchers remain on strike in solidarity with other UC workers until the agreements are ratified.

In a press release, the UAW said they expect the UC will begin to make substantial offers to student researchers and employees now that bargaining with the post-docs and academic researchers is done.

Madison Aument
