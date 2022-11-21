© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Riverside names new city manager

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM PST
Mike_Futrell.jpg

The city made the announcement late last week. He’s served as the City Manager of South San Francisco for the past 9 years.

Prior to his role in South San Francisco, he served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was an elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and a member of the Baton Rouge City Council.

As Chief Administrative Officer for Baton Rouge, Futrell managed a budget of 3 billion dollars and a staff of 46 hundred employees.

Futrell will take over in January.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument