Riverside names new city manager

The city made the announcement late last week. He’s served as the City Manager of South San Francisco for the past 9 years.

Prior to his role in South San Francisco, he served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was an elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and a member of the Baton Rouge City Council.

As Chief Administrative Officer for Baton Rouge, Futrell managed a budget of 3 billion dollars and a staff of 46 hundred employees.

Futrell will take over in January.