Judy Woodruff to step down from the PBS NewsHour anchor desk

The announcement came Friday from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting. Woodruff will begin work on “Judy Woodruff Presents: America at a Crossroads.”

Woodruff will devote 2023 and 2024 to this project. She’ll explore how America became so politically divided and what solutions Americans envision. Woodruff will travel and interview voters and politicians. She’ll also speak to historians, religious leaders, writers, and policy experts.

As a senior correspondent, Woodruff will regularly report for the series on the PBS NewsHour.

Woodruff has solo-anchored NewHour since 2016 and served as a rotating anchor from 2009 to 2013. In 2013, she and the late Gwen Ifill were named co-anchors and managing editors of the program — the first time a US news program had a female co-anchor team.

Woodruff’s last day as anchor will be December 30. Her successor at the NewsHour anchor desk will be named sometime late this year.