Explosion outside Palm Springs fertility clinic leaves one dead

KVCR
Published May 17, 2025 at 4:14 PM PDT
Police tape is placed across a street after an explosion Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Palm Springs, Calif.
Eric Thayer
/
Associated Press
Police tape is placed across a street after an explosion Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Palm Springs, Calif.

A vehicle explosion outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic on Saturday morning has left one person dead and at least five others injured, in what authorities are calling an “intentional act of violence.”

The blast occurred around 11 a.m. at the American Reproductive Centers on North Indian Canyon Drive, causing significant damage to the clinic's office space and nearby buildings. The clinic's in vitro fertilization lab and stored embryos were unharmed, and no staff members were injured.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills stated that the explosion was a deliberate act, with debris scattered over several blocks. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

Authorities have not yet identified the deceased individual, who is believed to be the perpetrator.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and report any potential evidence to local authorities without handling it. The incident is considered isolated and the investigation is ongoing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's says he's been briefed on the explosion and that the state is working with local and federal authorities .

This is a developing story. KVCR will provide updates as new information becomes available.
