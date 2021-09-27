Corona Theater Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Joseph Jimenez of Corona is facing two counts of murder and special circumstance allegations of lying in wait, which, if convicted, would make him eligible for the death penalty.

Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas were both shot while watching a movie at the time of the incident. Goodrich died at the scene, and Barajas was taken off life support days later.

In an August interview with the Press-Enterprise, the accused shooter Jimenez told them he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that he had heard voices in his head that told him to shoot the teens.

On his Monday Trial, Jimenez pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Lawyers from both sides are set to return to the court on Oct. 22 to discuss the appointment of a defense psychiatrist.