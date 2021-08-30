Chaparral Fire Evacutation Orders Lifted, South Fire 49% Contained

Captain Richard Cordova, a Public Information Officer with Cal Fire Riverside County, spoke with KVCR's Jonathan Linden for the latest on the Chaparral Fire and an update on the South Fire. Here are the latest stats and information on Chaparral Fire:

Evacuations orders have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings.

1,427 acres burned.

13% containment.

Here are the latest stats and information on South Fire:

Evacuation Orders remain lifted.

819 acres burned.

49% contained.

For the latest formation on evacuations zones and centers, you can go to the following links.

Chaparral Fire: http://www.rvcfire.org/_Layouts/Incident%20Information/IncidentInfoDetail.aspx?4599

South Fire: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7822/.