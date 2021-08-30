© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Chaparral Fire Evacutation Orders Lifted, South Fire 49% Contained

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM PDT
E9_2x3AVkAEJ2sK.jpg
CAL FIRE - Riverside County Fire Department
/
Twitter - @CalFireRU
Chaparral Fire getting close to a home.

Evacuation's for for the Chaparral Fire have now been lift. The South Fire is growth remains halted, with 49% of the fire now contained.

Captain Richard Cordova, a Public Information Officer with Cal Fire Riverside County, spoke with KVCR's Jonathan Linden for the latest on the Chaparral Fire and an update on the South Fire. Here are the latest stats and information on Chaparral Fire:

  • Evacuations orders have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings.
  • 1,427 acres burned.
  • 13% containment.

Here are the latest stats and information on South Fire:

  • Evacuation Orders remain lifted.
  • 819 acres burned.
  • 49% contained.

For the latest formation on evacuations zones and centers, you can go to the following links.

Chaparral Fire: http://www.rvcfire.org/_Layouts/Incident%20Information/IncidentInfoDetail.aspx?4599

South Fire: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7822/.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
