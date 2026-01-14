Riverside supervisors approve pay raises for sheriff’s leadership

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized pay hikes for several administrative positions in the Sheriff’s Department. This comes months after lower-level employees were given cost-of-living adjustments.

Last July, upper-level Sheriff’s Department personnel were given a cost-of-living adjustment, which a county report found brought several of their salaries to the same level as their superiors.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to reclassify a number of administrative positions to increase their minimum pay rates. County officials said they conducted a survey of neighboring departments to determine how much to increase salaries.

The Law Enforcement Management Unit (LEMU) captain and chief deputy sheriff historically had a 15% to 18% spacing between their salaries. The adjustments would reestablish a 15% spacing between those positions. A report published by the county said the recommended adjustments will ensure that adequate salary spacing remains throughout the life of the LEMU contract between subordinate and executive management classifications.

The county’s human resources department says there will be no impacts to the Sheriff’s Department budget. The new pay applies to the correctional chief deputy, chief deputy sheriffs and assistant sheriffs and will be applied retroactively to December.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s salary was not impacted by the vote.