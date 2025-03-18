3/12 KVCR Midday News: Remaining Big Bear Eaglets To Be Named, Riv Co To Clear Murrieta Creek Homeless Encampments, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Fans around the world are mourning the loss of a baby eagle in Big Bear, but on a positive note, naming suggestions for the two remaining eaglets are being considered.

2. Riverside County is set to clear homeless encampments along the Murrieta Creek Trail using $12.6 million in state funding.

3. A new funding bill slashes over $17.5 million in federal investments for the Inland Empire.

4. States look for other ways to pay for roads and bridges due to electric vehicle owners don't buy gas.

5. Boat tours and ash scatterings help beleaguered California salmon fleet stay afloat.