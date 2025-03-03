© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Big Bear eagle eggs show signs of hatching

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 3, 2025 at 2:47 PM PST
Friends of Big Bear Valley Livestream

LEDE: 0:12

Tens of thousands of people around the world are glued to a livestream feed of two beloved eagles in a nest in Big Bear. Viewers are waiting to see if the eagles’ eggs will hatch this year.

The eagles are called Jackie and Shadow. They’ve attracted a devoted following over the years as a camera high in a pine tree overlooking Big Bear lake has streamed their antics 24-7.

In January, Jackie laid three eggs. Starting Sunday night two started to pip..the process when the eaglets begin to poke through their shells.

Sandy Steers runs the livestream. She has her fingers crossed that eagles will emerge soon.

“It’s definitely much higher probability once they pipped and especially the one that's so active and seeing it moving and everything," said Steers.

Last year ended in heartbreak for viewers when none of Jackie's three eggs hatched.

Steers says the hatching process can take about three days. She says if the eaglets make it this time, local third graders will get to pick their names.
