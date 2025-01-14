Redlands school board to discuss new flag policy

The recently-elected school board in Redlands will discuss a policy Tuesday night that critics say is intended to ban pride flags.

The policy would require school staff to get the superintendent’s approval to display flags that are not military, American or California flags.

It was proposed by new board member Candy Olson, who is a conservative Christian. During her campaign, Olson advocated for a flag policy. She said classrooms are not the place to display ideology and should be neutral.

“A lot of people who are in support of pride flags or any type of ideological flags, they're like, ‘This is so great, and these kids feel so great about it,’ but then you have other kids who don't feel great about it,” said Olson.

Olson said her proposal was inspired by similar policies passed by the Temecula and Chino school boards.

Meanwhile, critics nationwide including the advocacy group Together for Redlands say these policies limit free speech and are harmful for LGBTQ youth. Together for Redlands on social media called for residents to submit public comments urging the board not to adopt the policy.

Last month, Temecula was forced to rescind its flag ban after California’s Public Employee Relations Board found the school board violated teacher’s contracts by adopting the policy without negotiating with the teacher’s union.

