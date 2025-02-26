‘Break this cycle’: UC Riverside hopes early exposure to college boosts Inland Empire grad rates

Welcome to CalMatters, the only nonprofit newsroom devoted solely to covering issues that affect all Californians. Sign up for The Inland Empire newsletter to receive a weekly look at how people in the I.E. are living, learning and working.On a recent rainy day, several dozen students sat in a UC Riverside classroom, planning their path to college.

These weren’t high school seniors. They were seventh graders getting a jump-start on the competitive university application process. They’re part of a university program called the Middle School Initiative that aims to get Inland Empire students thinking about higher education long before they take their first AP class or submit an application.

With a four-year college graduation rate about half the state average of 35%, the Inland Empire is falling behind in educating students for well-paid, professional jobs, limiting the economic prospects of the region’s youngest inhabitants. In an effort to raise that ceiling, educators are trying to get tweens to envision their potential for a college education and career.

The students from Riverside middle schools discussed how to write college application essays, toured the university campus and learned about admission standards for California universities.

“I like that there’s something you can do in middle school so you can do more in high school,” said 13-year-old Simone Reid, a seventh-grader at Villegas Middle School who wants to major in business. “I want to get started early so I have more opportunities.”

UC Riverside Dean of Education Joi Spencer said she introduced the program this year to reach students who might not consider attending a university, or know how to prepare for it. Middle grades “are where kids get sorted into who’s going to go to college and who’s not,” she said.

The initiative aims to change that pattern. With an annual budget of $15,200, the program launched has so far reached 500 students, including more than 300 who joined campus tours at UC Riverside.

“Our first goal is to invoke a conversation across the Inland Empire related to university access and eventual success,” Spencer said. “First and foremost, too many youngsters do not even see university attendance as a possibility for them. This is our fault as adults and educators. We keep producing the same winners and losers in education and we need to break this cycle.”

The Middle School Initiative is open to students throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with Jurupa, Moreno Valley, Alvord and Riverside Unified school districts among the first participants. Any students in the Inland Empire can participate, but in the early days of the program, administrators have prioritized students who have fallen through the cracks in class.

Joi Spencer, dean of the School of Education at UC Riverside, speaks with students during a campus tour. Photo by Kyle Grillot for CalMatters

“Some of the students are high flyers, but are somehow overlooked in their school setting,” Spencer said. “Others may have average achievement, but high aspirations.”

The program isn’t just an introduction to college readiness. Program administrators plan to follow students along their academic journey, meeting with them throughout middle and high school and during the transition to college. They will also track college enrollment of students who participate in a related summer program called the STEAM Academy, which increases exposure to the fields of science, technology, education, art and math.

“This middle school period is the pivotal period to prepare for college,” said Elizabeth Benitez, Middle School Initiative coordinator.

That’s when students begin exploring their academic potential and counselors begin steering them toward classes that meet the minimum high school graduation requirements, or push them to meet the higher bar required to enter and excel in college.

Key to that are A-G requirements, the academic standards for University of California and California State University campuses. They spell out the kind of courses that count toward college admission, and how many credits students need in each discipline. Depending on where they live and which middle school they attend, seventh graders have varied knowledge of those standards.

“We have our seventh grade students here and none of them knew what the A-G requirements were,” Benitez said. “But in more affluent schools there are students who are already (working toward) meeting A-G requirements.”

Students tour the UC Riverside campus on Feb. 13, 2025. The tour is part of an initiative to get middle school students and their families ready for the college application process in high school. Photo by Kyle Grillot for CalMatters



For instance, she said, many middle schools have foreign language options. Taking that early, in seventh or eighth grade, can pave the way for advanced placement language classes in high school, which boost students’ grade point averages and allow them to earn credits for college.

Some students may be a step ahead because of their family background, Frances Calvin, director of the university’s Early Academic Outreach Program, told the group. During the campus workshop she asked seventh graders to raise their hands if they spoke a second language. Several responded that they spoke Spanish, Portuguese or other languages at home.

“If you speak a second language you are becoming marketable because the world is getting smaller and smaller,” Calvin said.

Students at the campus event said they clearly heard the message about academic achievement and vowed to work on raising their grade-point averages.

“I personally think I should focus more on my GPA,” said Dike Okeke, 12. “Then when I have that figured out I could find work to save for college.”

Money matters loom large for many of the students, especially those hoping to be the first in their family to attend a university. The initiative offers instruction on how to fill out financial aid forms and tips on finding scholarships. Students can come back to the program later in high school to seek help with that process, Benitez said.

Chukwudike Okeke, a seventh-grade student at Arizona Middle School, during a tour of the UC Riverside campus on Feb. 13, 2025. Photo by Kyle Grillot for CalMatters

“My family didn’t have the resources to experience college,” said Jeremiah Stinson, 12, who aims to study business and play college football. “I think I need to start saving money to afford this. I need to focus on a scholarship. Debt lasts forever. I don’t want to struggle with that.”

Interestingly, the seventh graders also discussed personal discipline, and almost universally acknowledged that they needed to curtail electronics use and pay attention to school.

“I also need to get rid of all my devices because I spend a lot of time on social media,” said Tatum Tobios, an aspiring fashion designer who favors Victorian Gothic styles and plans to go to art school.

Her peers nodded in agreement. How will they scale back their TikTok and Instagram habits?

Some of their solutions: “Delete the apps,” “Lock them away,” “Give it to my mom,” “Hide it from myself.”