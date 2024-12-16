© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Temecula school board to swear in new conservative majority

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:04 PM PST
Temecula school board president Joseph Komrosky (center), who is facing a recall election on June 4, is joined by supporters at a rally on a busy street corner in Temecula on Saturday, May 18.
Temecula school board president Joseph Komrosky (center), who is facing a recall election on June 4, is joined by supporters at a rally on a busy street corner in Temecula on Saturday, May 18.

The school board in Temecula will swear in its new members tomorrow. The big question is whether the former board president, Joseph Komrosky, who was recalled last summer and then reelected will be named president again.

Komrosky was recalled last June after more than a year of raucous meetings. He was found to have violated the Brown Act for how he controlled them.

He also faced opposition for injecting his Christian conservative views into the board…for banning critical race theory and passing a transgender notification policy.

A conservative majority will again dominate the new board.

That worries Jeff Pack, who helped push Komrosky’s recall.

He expects the board will pass more objectionable policies but says he and his PAC are changing their tactics to fight them.

“We're gonna sort of watch it burn, for lack of a better term,” said Pack.

Komrosky did not respond to a request for comment.
Madison Aument
