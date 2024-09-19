© 2024 91.9 KVCR

9/19 KVCR Midday News: Some State Highways in Fire Zones Reopen, CA’s New Cap on Healthcare Costs, Grief Workshop, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 19, 2024 at 11:32 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Latest information on the Line, Bridge, and Airport Fires.

2. State highways through the fire zones have reopened, including SR-38 and Hwy 18 from both San Bernardino and Lucerne Valley.

3. The nonprofit Save the Redwoods League plans to purchase land along the coast of Sonoma County for conservation.

4. Heart and Goal presents the Moving Through Grief Together workshop is Sat, Sept 21 from 9:30am-11:00am at the Big Falls Lodge in Forest Falls. You can register by emailing heartandgoal@gmail.com

5. California has a new cap on healthcare cost increases, considered to be most aggressive in the nation.

6. Opponents of offshore wind around the U.S. are pelting the projects with lawsuits, seeking to cancel them or tie them up.
Shareen Awad
