© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/16 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley latest city to respond to immigration enforcement

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:43 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. A deadly big-rig crash stopped traffic in Ontario Thursday morning, closing part of the I-10 where it connects with the I-15. KVCR.

2. Health care giant Kaiser Permanente will pay more than half a billion dollars to settle federal allegations tied to Medicare fraud. Associated Press.

3. The Department of Homeland Security has reinstated a policy requiring advance notice for congressional visits to detention centers. KVCR.

4. Jurupa Valley is the latest city in the Inland Empire to pass an ordinance responding to immigration enforcement concerns. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria