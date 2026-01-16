1/16 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley latest city to respond to immigration enforcement

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. A deadly big-rig crash stopped traffic in Ontario Thursday morning, closing part of the I-10 where it connects with the I-15. KVCR.

2. Health care giant Kaiser Permanente will pay more than half a billion dollars to settle federal allegations tied to Medicare fraud. Associated Press.

3. The Department of Homeland Security has reinstated a policy requiring advance notice for congressional visits to detention centers. KVCR.

4. Jurupa Valley is the latest city in the Inland Empire to pass an ordinance responding to immigration enforcement concerns. KVCR.