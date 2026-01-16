© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 and 8:42. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/16/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:41 PM PST

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Two-thirds of appointments can celled at at Loma Linda VA outpatient clinics over a two-year period due to insufficient staffing.

2. Affordable housing will go up on vacant state property in San Bernardino, Riverside, Bloomington and Fontana.

3. Riverside was the first Inland Empire city to install parking meters in its downtown, and now it will be first to offer valet parking for downtown venues.

4. And lastly today, let’s update a couple of news stories from last year.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
