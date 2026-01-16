Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/16/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Two-thirds of appointments can celled at at Loma Linda VA outpatient clinics over a two-year period due to insufficient staffing.

2. Affordable housing will go up on vacant state property in San Bernardino, Riverside, Bloomington and Fontana.

3. Riverside was the first Inland Empire city to install parking meters in its downtown, and now it will be first to offer valet parking for downtown venues.

4. And lastly today, let’s update a couple of news stories from last year.

