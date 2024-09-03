9/3 KVCR Midday News: Lawmakers Pass Legislation for Plastic Bag Ban, Moreno Valley Job Fair, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Over the last three decades, California has seen increasing erosion after major wildfires.

2. California lawmakers have passed legislation banning plastic bags at grocery stores.

3. Power is off at 140 homes in Rancho Palos Verdes.

4. Moreno Valley Regional Job Fair is Sept 19. Contact berc@moval.org for more info.

5. ESPN and other Disney-owned channels have gone dark on DirecTV.