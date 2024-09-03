© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/3 KVCR Midday News: Lawmakers Pass Legislation for Plastic Bag Ban, Moreno Valley Job Fair, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 3, 2024 at 12:42 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Over the last three decades, California has seen increasing erosion after major wildfires.

2. California lawmakers have passed legislation banning plastic bags at grocery stores.

3. Power is off at 140 homes in Rancho Palos Verdes.

4. Moreno Valley Regional Job Fair is Sept 19. Contact berc@moval.org for more info.

5. ESPN and other Disney-owned channels have gone dark on DirecTV.
