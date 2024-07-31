© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/31 KVCR Midday News: Burrowing Owl Protection, MoVal Baby Snatcher Pleads Guilty, Californians Dominate Team USA, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 31, 2024 at 12:33 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Eight suspects involved in smash and grab robberies at high-end retail stories in LA, Orange, and Riverside counties have been sentenced.

2. Burrowing owls may soon be protected.

3. Californians are dominating Team USA again.

4. A 25-year old woman who posed as a nurse and snatched a newborn from her mother at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley has pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

5. Policyholders with California’s insurance option of last resort could see better coverage but higher prices.

6. A Butte County Search and Rescue team undertook a mission to save a family of Rottweilers trapped in the Park Fire.
