7/2 KVCR Midday News: Raiders’ Running Back Retires Jersey at San Bernardino High School, SB County Sheriff’s Dept Zero Tolerance Campaign Against Illegal Fireworks, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino High School honored Las Vegas Raiders running back and former SBHS student Alexander Mattison by retiring his jersey.

2. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opens its zero-tolerance campaign against illegal fireworks.

3. California bars and nightclubs must now offer drink-spiking test kits to customers.