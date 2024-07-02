KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/2 KVCR Midday News: Raiders’ Running Back Retires Jersey at San Bernardino High School, SB County Sheriff’s Dept Zero Tolerance Campaign Against Illegal Fireworks, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. San Bernardino High School honored Las Vegas Raiders running back and former SBHS student Alexander Mattison by retiring his jersey.
2. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opens its zero-tolerance campaign against illegal fireworks.
3. California bars and nightclubs must now offer drink-spiking test kits to customers.