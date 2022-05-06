Cal Poly Pomona animals return to L.A. County Fair after 2-year hiatus

“It's exciting to see how everything's gonna turn out, especially since it's been a while, and just being involved with people and just dealing with the general public,” said Cal Poly Pomona animal unit manager Sophia Gaitan.

Cal Poly Pomona's Huntley College of Agriculture brings over 100 animals every year to the fair, with the animals being one of the fair's biggest attractions.

Gaitan says bringing over the animals is a great way to educate the public. “To discuss general agriculture and sheep production, especially in such a suburban area, it's a good way for people to know that.. you know everything started off with agriculture, so it's good to know that it's still sticking around and it's still here," Gaitan said.

Jonathan Linden / 91.9 KVCR Goats seen exiting an animal transport trailer and going into a pen at The Big Red Barn at the L.A. County Fair.

Throughout the entirety of the fair, the college will have a variety of animals for visitors to check out. “We've got cattle, we'll have pigs with their little baby piglets, bottle babies that are being fed by bottles obviously," said Cal Poly Pomona urban farm director Craig Walters.

Additionally, they have 40 animals that are expected to give birth during the fair. “If (visitors are) lucky, they'll be here when one of them is giving birth or shortly thereafter, (and) they'll be able to experience that, and one of our students or managers will be explaining what's happening and being able to talk to folks," Walters said.

If you'd like to check out the animals and other attractions, you can visit the fair Thursdays through Sundays till May 30.