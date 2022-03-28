© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Ralphs, Vons, and Albertson's grocery workers vote to strike

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT
20220304_235522772_iOS.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
UFCW Local 1167 members gathered outside a Fontana Ralphs on March 8, 2022.

Over 45,000 grocery store workers from Southern California have voted to authorize a strike. That comes a month after their contract expired.

95% of grocery store workers at Ralphs, Vons, and Alberton’s voted to authorize a strike. It does not mean they will walk out, but that they could. The union is calling for higher wages, more staffing, and improved safety practices.

Gail Merki has been a Ralphs employee for 34 years and spoke to KVCR at a rally in early March. “I just really hope that the employers, when they come to the table, that they remember what we have done these last you know 35 years, and especially the last two years and coming out here and allowing them to be so successful, to have record sales at our expense,” said Merki.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1167 President Joe Duffle says the union will be heading back to the negotiation table with the three stores on March 30.

In a written statement, Albertson’s said that vote has not changed anything related to the process and that they are committed to negotiating a fair contract for all parties.

Tags

Local News local grocery industry
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden