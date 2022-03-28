Ralphs, Vons, and Albertson's grocery workers vote to strike

95% of grocery store workers at Ralphs, Vons, and Alberton’s voted to authorize a strike. It does not mean they will walk out, but that they could. The union is calling for higher wages, more staffing, and improved safety practices.

Gail Merki has been a Ralphs employee for 34 years and spoke to KVCR at a rally in early March. “I just really hope that the employers, when they come to the table, that they remember what we have done these last you know 35 years, and especially the last two years and coming out here and allowing them to be so successful, to have record sales at our expense,” said Merki.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1167 President Joe Duffle says the union will be heading back to the negotiation table with the three stores on March 30.

In a written statement, Albertson’s said that vote has not changed anything related to the process and that they are committed to negotiating a fair contract for all parties.