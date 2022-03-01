15 horses killed in Jurupa Valley Fire

Emily Sanchez told the Press-Enterprise that the loss of the animals was not only painful but that it was heartbreaking. She said her phone alerted her at 5:41 in the morning of movement in her stables, with her stepping outside to see some of her horse corrals ablaze.

Sanchez said she and her husband were able to save eight of their horses and evacuate their home before the fire spread further.

According to Sanchez, a SoCal Edison representative told her that the fire appeared to have started in a breaker box on one of her corrals.