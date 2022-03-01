© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

15 horses killed in Jurupa Valley Fire

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM PST
horse_stable_barn_farm_stable_ranch_rural_brown_door-489766.jpg!d.jpg
PxHere
/

On Monday morning, a fire swept through stables in Jurupa Valley and killed 15 horses and one goat.

Emily Sanchez told the Press-Enterprise that the loss of the animals was not only painful but that it was heartbreaking. She said her phone alerted her at 5:41 in the morning of movement in her stables, with her stepping outside to see some of her horse corrals ablaze.

Sanchez said she and her husband were able to save eight of their horses and evacuate their home before the fire spread further.

According to Sanchez, a SoCal Edison representative told her that the fire appeared to have started in a breaker box on one of her corrals.

Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
