Fontana’s Mayor Speaks During U.S. Infrastructure Bill Signing Event in Washington D.C.

Mayor Warren was the only Mayor to speak at the ceremony and praised leaders from both parties for coming together to pass the legislation. “This bill will invest millions and produce countless jobs for cities such as Fontana,” said Warren.

She compared the bill to President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal during The Great Depression and called this the Newer Deal. “It will improve roadways, transit systems, our access to clean water, and millions of Americans their ability to access high-speed internet and bridge the digital divide," added Warren.

Warren also said that no money had been guaranteed to Fontana or other surrounding cities so far but that she would be fighting for her city and our region.

She said, “So having this vehicle and having this voice is going to allow us to work closer with leaders in our area and bring some of these funds home. And today, trust me, I was all up in everybody’s face, including the Presidents, saying we need our fair share.”

In total, the State of California is expected to receive over $21 Billion from the bill, with $4.2 Billion allocated towards bridge replacement and repairs and $3.5 Billion towards improving state water infrastructure.