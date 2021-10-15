© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Menifee Holding Contest to Design New City Flag

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM PDT
welcome Menifee.jpg
City of Menifee
/
Brianna Borunda
A welcome sign for the City of Menifee.

The City of Menifee is calling on all local artists to submit their designs for a new city flag.

Menifee has only been incorporated since 2008 and has no flag.

Jonathan Nicks is the Community Services Director with the city and says Menifee wanted to do something fun and get the community involved. He said, " Menifee is a very much growing community; we're the third fasted growing community in California. And so with that, there's a lot of new people moving into town, so it's kind of also to draw people in."

Menifee is accepting designs from all city residents and will first judge flags based on the age groups of elementary, middle school, high school, current college students, and Adults.

Ted Kaye is the Secretary of the North American Vexillological Association. Vexillology is the study of flags. "A flag is the ultimate symbol of a person, place, or thing. It's in effect an icon or a logo that is the one symbol that is used to represent that place."

Kaye authored the book Good Flag, Bad Flag, which lays out five simple flag design principles. Those principles are Simplify, meaningful symbolism, two to three colors, no lettering or seals, and distinctiveness.

Menifee themselves included those guidelines in their submission rules.

Kaye added, "You need to be able to remember it and recognize it, and once you do that if you have a great design in Menifee, that Flag will recognizable and memorable."

Submissions for the contest will be accepted through Nov. 19, with the design expected to be determined sometime in the Spring of 2022.

You can find the city's entry form on their website at www.cityofmenifee.us/753/City-Flag-Design-Contest.

Local News
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
