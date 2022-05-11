© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Menifee launches Taco Trail app, over 15 local restaurants participating

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
A welcome sign for the City of Menifee.

If you're a fan of tacos, the City of Menifee has a new initiative that might be for you.

The Menifee Taco Trail is a brand-new application launched by the city that hopes to attract customers to over 15 different taco-serving restaurants across Menifee.

To participate, all customers have to do is sign up for their taco trail pass. From there, participants will then have an interactive map that shows all the participating eateries.

But it's just not Mexican restaurants participating. "Tacos can transcend your traditional view of them, and if any Menifee restaurant has a taco plate that they would encourage people to try out, they are welcome to participate in the taco trail and join the fun," said Menifee Economic Development Director Gina Gonzalez.

Poster for the Menifee Taco Trail

With the program, participants will also receive prizes after they visit 5, 10, and 15 different locations.

Gonzalez added that there's a lot more to do in Menifee than people think and that this is just a fun way to engage with the community. "(This program) creates opportunities for us to get with your neighbors, your groups, and have a lot of fun joining something that is lighthearted and meant to just encourage people to shop local," Gonzalez said.

To learn more and sign up, you can visit the program's website at menifeetacotrail.com.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
