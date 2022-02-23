Menifee's founding police chief announces retirement

Chief Pat Walsh is calling it a career after serving various with cities for over 38 years. Walsh was the first chief of the Menifee Police Department which launched in July 2020.

Walsh says he had planned on staying another year but has decided that he wants to spend more time with his family. "One of the hardest things to do is to leave the people that you work with because they're so great and I've never had a boss (City Manager Armondo Villa) this good, and it was super hard to leave him too because he's a great boss, he's a good leader," said Walsh.

Walsh also discussed ways he's worked to help establish a good culture within the department. "We sit as a group, and we talk about culture, and we check people when they're not acting right, and we hold each other accountable, and I know it sounds Pollyanna, but it's the truth," said Walsh.

Chief Walsh says the search for a new chief has started and that he's currently aiming for July 8 to be his last day.