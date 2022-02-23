© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Menifee's founding police chief announces retirement

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
MeniffeePoliceChief.png
Background: Trevor Benedict / Flickr Creative Commons
/
Portrait: Menifee Police Department
Portrait of Menifee Police Chief Pat Walsh.

The founding police chief of the Menifee Police Department has announced his retirement.

Chief Pat Walsh is calling it a career after serving various with cities for over 38 years. Walsh was the first chief of the Menifee Police Department which launched in July 2020.

Walsh says he had planned on staying another year but has decided that he wants to spend more time with his family. "One of the hardest things to do is to leave the people that you work with because they're so great and I've never had a boss (City Manager Armondo Villa) this good, and it was super hard to leave him too because he's a great boss, he's a good leader," said Walsh.

Walsh also discussed ways he's worked to help establish a good culture within the department. "We sit as a group, and we talk about culture, and we check people when they're not acting right, and we hold each other accountable, and I know it sounds Pollyanna, but it's the truth," said Walsh.

Chief Walsh says the search for a new chief has started and that he's currently aiming for July 8 to be his last day.

Tags

Local News City of Menifee
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden