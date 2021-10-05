© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Pomona Mayor Participating in Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM PDT
Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative
Harvard Professor Amy Edmonson presenting to this years mayoral participates of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

Last week Pomona's Mayor, Tim Sandoval, joined 37 other mayors from around the globe in New York City to kick off their participation in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

The program is year-long, with their New York City visit focusing on the latest management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

Diagram showing map of all the cities participating in the initiative.

The initiative is through the former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's philanthropic organization.

Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval said, "I think the essence of this is really trying to help mayors become more effective, more efficient, and better leaders to help solve the problems in the community."
Other cities participating in the initiative include the mayors of Bogota, Colombia, Riga, Latvia, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Riversides own Patricia Lock Dawson.

Sandoval added, "But I think fundamentally it's about helping us be more effective as leaders and understanding our role as mayors. Not just seeing ourselves as an individual mayor but seeing us as bringing people together."

The mayors will now all participate remotely at least once a month, focusing on subjects such as innovation and data.

Local News
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
