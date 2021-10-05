Pomona Mayor Participating in Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative

The program is year-long, with their New York City visit focusing on the latest management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative Diagram showing map of all the cities participating in the initiative.

The initiative is through the former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's philanthropic organization.

Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval said, "I think the essence of this is really trying to help mayors become more effective, more efficient, and better leaders to help solve the problems in the community."

Other cities participating in the initiative include the mayors of Bogota, Colombia, Riga, Latvia, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Riversides own Patricia Lock Dawson.

Sandoval added, "But I think fundamentally it's about helping us be more effective as leaders and understanding our role as mayors. Not just seeing ourselves as an individual mayor but seeing us as bringing people together."

The mayors will now all participate remotely at least once a month, focusing on subjects such as innovation and data.