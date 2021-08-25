© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Air Quality Advisory Issued for Inland Empire Due to Wildfire Smoke

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 25, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
Inland empire smog
Bryan Ungard
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Smog and Haze seen over the Inland Empire from the San Bernardino Mountains.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for residents in the Inland Empire until this Thursday, August 26th.

Sarah Rees is the Deputy Executive Officer for Planning and Rules at South Coast AQMD. She said smoke from wildfires in Northern and Central California is affecting air quality in the region, adding, “Most of that smoke is hanging out high in the atmosphere, so not at the level in which we’re breathing it. But in parts of our areas, it is coming down to the surface where people are being affected, and it’s impacting air quality.”

Rees added that the parts of the region primarily being affected were the City of San Bernardino, the San Bernardino Mountains, the eastern parts of San Bernardino County, and the San Gabriel Mountains. Per their Air Quality Index, air for those areas is listed as Unhealthy or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

To stay protected, the agency advises residents to keep indoor air clean by using an air purifier and keeping all windows and doors closed.

Tags

Local NewsSouth Coast Air Quality Managment Districtwildfire smoke
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
