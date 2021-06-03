KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/3 KVCR Midday News: Coyote Fire 20% Contained, IE Economy Growing, Fire Station Shooting, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Coyote Fire in Banning that blackened 75 acres of brush is 20% contained.
- A summary from the Institute of Applied Research at Cal State San Bernardino found that the Inland Empire’s economy is clearly in growth mode in sharp contrast with the start of the pandemic last year.
- The man who shot and killed a Southern California sheriff’s deputy after an attempted traffic stop had a warrant out for his arrest.
- A long-standing job dispute led to the deadly California fire station shooting.
- Twenty-three writers nationwide will serve as Poets Laureate Fellows.